Butterball’s Bold New Packaging Hits Retailer Shelves Next Month

This is the brand’s first retail portfolio redesign in six years

(GARNER, N.C.) – Butterball, LLC is rolling out a bold, modern and fresh new look for its portfolio of retail products for the first time since 2018. The dramatic redesign will enhance the consumer shopping experience by incorporating a consistent look and feel across all product lines with easy-to-read labeling, an eye-catching bright blue design, and an interactive QR code to boost shopper engagement with the brand.

“Butterball is always striving to provide a consistent shopping experience for consumers across our different product categories, so achieving that was top of mind for this redesign,” said Rebecca Welch, director of retail and international brand management. “We also wanted the packaging to connect to Butterball’s core beliefs that everyone should feel great about what they eat, and that food connects people and gives them an opportunity to show they care. Our research found that we were able to convey these beliefs through the new design, as consumers reported they believe Butterball is a brand that cares and brings people together around high quality, good-for-you food.”

The Butterball Insights team led the research process to inform the new packaging design. Consumer testing focused on readability, color, visual appeal, illustrations and product photography. The result was vivid blue packaging with attractive food photography and easy-to-read label information. Playful, hand-drawn illustrations with encouraging phrases like, “You got this!” adorn the packaging – an expression of Butterball’s human-powered connection with loyal consumers. Research participants reported the unique, artistic look appeals to younger consumers and families with children and overall, the design establishes a cohesive master brand look that stands out among competitors on the shelves.

“Our redesigned packaging is modern and ownable,” said Welch. “When shoppers see our products, they’ll immediately know it’s Butterball.”

In addition to a consistent look, the ground turkey tray packaging now offers 10% more product visibility, addressing consumers’ desire for more product visibility and instilling confidence in the quality of their purchase.

Butterball will also include dynamic QR codes on the exterior of its packaging so consumers can immediately engage with the brand and the specific product they are considering.

“The connected food packaging works harder for us on the shelf than traditional packaging. When the QR code is scanned, consumers will land on the specific product’s page at Butterball.com to view recipes, nutritional information, storage instructions and additional product varieties,” said Valerie Saint Sing, consumer packaged goods brand manager. “However, because the QR code is dynamic, we can change the user journey instantly to create a different brand experience based on seasonality, active marketing campaigns and more.”

Consumers can expect to see Butterball’s frozen turkey burgers – the No. 1 frozen turkey burger brand in America* – in a new package this August. After frozen turkey burgers, more consumer-packaged goods like turkey bacon and fully cooked breakfast sausage will hit shelves in their new packaging, followed by fresh, raw products like ground turkey. Seasonal products like fresh and frozen whole turkeys will debut the new look starting in 2025.

About Butterball

Butterball, LLC, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is the best known and most loved** brand of turkey in the U.S. Bringing people together over wholesome homemade meals for more than 60 years, the company provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 45 countries. Butterball is committed to being an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal care and well-being, and was the first major turkey company to voluntarily achieve certification through American Humane. The company employs over 6,500 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. For consumer questions or information, visit Butterball.com or call the Butterball® Turkey Talk-Line®, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

*Source: Circana US Multi-Outlet Plus 52 week data ending 6/9/2024, Frozen Turkey Burgers

**Source: 2023 Kantar Brand Tracking Oct 2023 n=351