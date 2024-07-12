Cacique Foods LLC Dishes Up Bold Flavors with New Authentic Texas-Inspired Chorizo, First Available in the Lone Star State

IRVING, Texas — Cacique Foods, the leading brand of Hispanic chorizo in the US1, proudly introduces the newest innovation to its authentic Mexican-style premium chorizo line – Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo. Crafted with premium cuts of pork shoulder, Cacique’s Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo packs bold and vibrant Southwestern flavor notes at a mild heat level. Perfect for pairing with eggs or in tantalizing breakfast tacos, the flavorful innovation is set to debut in Texas this summer just in time for the highly anticipated grilling season.

From breakfast on the grill to adding an authentic sizzle to everyday favorites, Texans love chorizo! With the state serving up nearly half of the nation’s chorizo1, it’s no surprise that Cacique, headquartered in the heart of Texas, was inspired to cater to this craving. As a good source of protein2, Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo embodies both original Texas taste and Cacique’s authenticity, providing a perfect balance of quality and flavor in every bite. Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo joins Cacique’s robust portfolio of chorizos including Premium Pork Al Pastor Chorizo and Premium Pork Chorizo.

“Our latest innovation is not just a delicious Mexican-style chorizo; it’s a tribute to Texas’ rich culinary heritage, a fusion of tradition and innovation that will ignite conversations around family tables statewide,” said Tirso Iglesias, Chief Operating Officer, Cacique Foods. “From our table to your cookouts, Cacique’s Texas-Style Premium Pork Chorizo adds an authentic flavor and flair to everyday classics like chorizo & egg tacos or even a savory breakfast burger.”

Hispanic meats have been leading growth in the refrigerated meats category with over 8%-dollar sales growth consecutively for the past 4 years1, presenting a significant opportunity for market expansion for the brand. As the leading market in Hispanic meats (with almost half of the national category sales), Texas continues to solidify its reputation as a hub for diverse and flavorful culinary experiences. With Cacique Foods’ new chorizo joining the scene, loyal and new consumers in Texas can look forward to an even richer selection of authentic and delicious food options.

Cacique Texas-Style Chorizo is now available at grocery stores across Texas including Albertsons, Brookshire Brothers, Brookshire’s, El Ahorro Supermarket, El Rancho Supermercado, El Rio Grande, Fiesta Mart, Foodarama, Foodtown, G.E. Foodland, Kroger, Savers Cost Plus, Sellers Bros and United Supermarkets.

