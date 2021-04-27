California Beef Council’s 2021 Beef Leadership Summit Goes Virtual

Rocklin, CA-The California Beef Council’s (CBC) highly-esteemed annual Beef Leadership Summit has transitioned to a virtual four-part Webinar Series in 2021. The FREE Webinar Series will give retail and foodservice professionals an in-depth look into beef-specific consumer and supply chain insights, beef’s role in the new dietary guidelines and nutritional importance throughout the lifespan, and beef’s sustainability as it relates to climate change and meat alternatives.

“Our annual Beef Leadership Summit has been a cornerstone immersion experience for the California Beef Council since its inception in 2017,” said Christie Van Egmond, the CBC’s Director of Retail & Foodservice Marketing. “There is such value in immersing retail and foodservice industry leaders into the beef industry during in-person events. However, for the attendees’ safety, and to meet the work schedules of those in the supply chain wanting to attend this event, we felt it was best to transition to a virtual format this year.” The CBC hopes to return to an in-person experience in 2022.

This year’s line-up of insightful presentations and impactful speakers includes:

May 12, 2021- Consumer Insights: Setting the Table with Beef Both at Home and Dining Out

Shawn Darcy

Senior Director, Market Research

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

May 19, 2021- Nutrition: What’s the Beef with the New Dietary Guidelines and Eating Beef Throughout the Lifespan

Shalene McNeill, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Nutrition Science, Health and Wellness

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

Sept. 8, 2021- Supply Chain Insights: Where’s the Beef in the Supply Chain as We Look Ahead to 2022 and Beyond

Danette Amstein

Principal

Midan Marketing

Sept. 22, 2021- Sustainability: How Cow Farts and Meat Alternatives Effect Global Warming and Climate Change

Frank Mitloehner, Ph.D.

Professor, Air Quality Cooperative Extension Specialist

Department of Animal Science, University of CA-Davis

Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, Ph.D.

Director of Colorado State University’s

Sustainable Livestock Systems Collaborative

Samantha Werth, M.S.

Ph.D. Candidate in Mitloehner Lab, CLEAR Center

University of CA-Davis

To register for the Beef Leadership Summit Webinar Series, visit www.calbeef.org/retail-foodservice or contact Christie Van Egmond.

