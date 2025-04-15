California Beef Council’s Registered Dietitian Recognized for Leadership in Nutrition Education

Kori Dover, RD honored for work in evidence-based nutrition education supporting healthier communities

Rocklin, Calif. – The California Beef Council is proud to celebrate registered dietitian Kori Dover, director of food and nutrition outreach, for receiving the Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Award from Dairy Council of California. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who are making a significant impact in nutrition education and increasing access to nutritious foods, including dairy, to support healthier communities.

Dover has been a driving force in educating health professionals, school nutrition leaders and chefs about the importance of healthy eating patterns that include beef and dairy. Through her role at California Beef Council, she has fostered collaboration between the beef and dairy industries, working to ensure evidence-based nutrition education reaches key decision-makers in school foodservice and dietetics.

A Champion for Nutrition Education

Since joining the California Beef Council, Dover has spearheaded professional education initiatives designed to bridge the gap between nutrition science and practical application. She has worked alongside Dairy Council of California to provide training sessions for dietetic interns, bringing together experts from both the beef and dairy industries to discuss sustainability, nutrition and the role of animal-sourced foods in healthy eating patterns.

Outreach efforts extend to school nutrition professionals, helping them integrate science-backed nutrition strategies into school meal programs. In collaboration with Dairy Council of California, Dover helped co-create educational events, reinforcing the connection between dairy and beef in sustainable food systems.

“Kori’s dedication to nutrition education has expanded access to science-based resources for health professionals and educators,” said Bill Dale, executive director at the California Beef Council. “Her collaboration with the Dairy Council of California has helped elevate the conversation around beef and dairy’s nutritional value. We are thrilled to see her recognized with this well-deserved award.”

Strengthening the Connection Between Beef and Dairy

Dover’s work highlights the natural synergy between beef and dairy production. Dairy cattle contribute significantly to the beef supply, and her approach to nutrition education reflects this connection. She has helped develop training programs that promote healthy eating patterns, incorporating beef, dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. By championing science-based nutrition education, Dover has reinforced the role of beef and dairy in balanced diets, reaching key decision-makers in schools, hospitals and foodservice programs.

A Well-Deserved Honor

The Let’s Eat Healthy Leadership Award recognizes leaders who empower children, families and communities with the knowledge and resources to build lifelong healthy eating patterns.

Dover’s recognition emphasizes the value of collaboration in advancing sustainable nutrition education.

Her leadership at the California Beef Council ensures that beef remains central to conversations around nutrition, while also strengthening the connection between beef and dairy industries in California. Through her work, she continues to educate the next generation of nutrition professionals and industry stakeholders.

For more information on the California Beef Council’s education and outreach efforts, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to position the California beef industry for sustained beef demand growth through promotion, research and education. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.