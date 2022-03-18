Canada OKs Imports of Beef and Pork from Brazil

Canada has approved the importation of beef and pork from Brazil, which had been blocked over health concerns, authorities from both countries said on Monday.

“We are in Ottawa and have just left the Canadian Ministry of Agriculture with … great news: the opening up of the country’s pork and beef market,” Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias tweeted.

Asked for comment, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency told Reuters it “approved the import of raw and cooked poultry meat, pork and pH matured beef from Brazil” last Friday.

