Canada Reinstates Smithfield’s Tar Heel Facility for Exports

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Canadian exports from Smithfield’s Tar Heel, NC facility have resumed. Last week, Canada temporarily suspended imports from this facility following an issue with a limited number of certain offal shipments. We are grateful to the USDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a quick resolution of this matter.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.