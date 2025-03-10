Canada Suspends Imports from Biggest US Pork Processing Plant

CHICAGO – Canada has blocked imports from the biggest U.S. pork processing plant, a facility run by Smithfield Foods (SFD.O), opens new tab in Tar Heel, North Carolina.

The suspension comes as Washington and Ottawa have sparred in a heated dispute over trade tariffs.

It is the latest blow for America’s farm sector, which has been roiled by concerns that U.S. tariffs will spark retaliation from top importers that reduces demand for American agricultural products.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters

