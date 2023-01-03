Canadian Meat Council Welcomes New Staff Member

Canadian Meat Council Meat & Poultry January 3, 2023

CMC is pleased to welcome Lauren Martin as Senior Director, Government Relations and Policy. Lauren will assist the organization in meeting its strategic objectives by engaging with government and industry stakeholders on behalf of the meat processing industry.

She joins CMC after working with the Canadian Cattle Association where she gained an important perspective of the meat value chain. Lauren can weave the environmental, animal welfare and nutritional policy pieces necessary to advocate for the industry and will ensure that the value and potential of the meat processing industry is well understood by stakeholders.

Lauren is a lawyer by training and her time spent in private practice sharpened skills she relies upon as a government relations and policy professional. Lauren has also held similar government and industry relations and regulatory affairs roles with the Canadian Seed Trade Association and the Canada Organic Trade Association. 

