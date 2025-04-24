Cardinal Meats Introduces New Groundbreaking Gourmet Innovation – Introducing Sous Chef by Cardinal in Five Elevated Entrée Varieties 

BRAMPTON, ON – Cardinal Meats is proud to announce the launch of a new gourmet product innovation. Introducing Sous Chef by Cardinal™, a line of restaurant-quality, ready-meals without the delivery fees.

Sous Chef by Cardinal™ is committed to culinary excellence by offering bold flavors, premium ingredients, and unparalleled convenience. The five new entrée varieties include:

Chicken Tikka Masala Marsala Braised Chicken Fiery Chicken Arrabbiata Rustic Beef Bourguignon Szechuan Braised Beef

Sous Chef by Cardinal™ entrées, created by Executive Chef, Caleb Lobraico, is at the forefront of the gourmet food industry, curating innovative products that celebrate diverse global flavours and culinary traditions. Whether used for everyday meals or for special occasions, these new entrées promise to deliver the perfect balance of taste, quality, and convenience.

“We are thrilled to finally share these five exceptional creations with our customers,” said Brent Cator, President and Owner, Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd. “By incorporating Cardinal Meats’ Safe Sous Vide™ cooking technology, we’re empowering culinary enthusiasts to enjoy perfectly heated, gourmet meals with ease. Each product has been thoughtfully crafted by our Executive Chef Caleb, to meet the needs of both food lovers and culinary professionals, ensuring an unforgettable at-home dining experience, without the delivery fees.”

Sous Chef by Cardinal™ suggested MSRP is $15.99 per entrée (perfect for two) and can be found nationwide, in the Home Ready Meal section of major retailers like Sobeys, Walmart and Costco.

For more information or media inquiries, please refer to media contact below. Visit Sous Chef by Cardinal™ online at SousChef.ca.

About Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd.

Cardinal Meats is a proudly Canadian, family-owned company with a 100-year legacy of innovation, quality, and leadership in the meat industry. Since its founding, the Cator family has remained at the helm, ensuring a steadfast commitment to excellence, food safety, and premium products. From burgers to fully cooked food products, Cardinal Meats continues to set industry standards with cutting-edge technology and a passion for delivering the best to Canadian families and businesses. As the company celebrates a century of Cator family leadership, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of meat processing while honouring its rich heritage.

For more information, visit www.cardinalmeats.com and www.souschef.ca or follow Cardinal Meats on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.