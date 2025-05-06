Cardinal Meats Launches Special Edition Product: Introducing Cardinal Roadhouse Smash Burger

BRAMPTON, ON — Cardinal Meats, a Canadian, family-led business with a rich 100-year family legacy in the meat industry, is proud to announce the launch of Cardinal Roadhouse Smash™ Burger in honor of its centennial celebration of Cator-family tradition, quality and innovation.

As part of the company’s heritage celebration, the new product encapsulates the craftsmanship, dedication, and passion that have defined the Cator family business. Combining time-honored recipes with a modern twist, this launch reaffirms the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

“Although Cardinal Meats is not 100, my family’s journey in the Canadian meat business over the past 100 years has been one of resilience, innovation, and community,” reminisced Brent Cator, President and Owner, Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd. “This special edition product is more than just a new offering—Cardinal Roadhouse Smash™ Burger is a tribute to our roots, a celebration of our loyal customers, and an exciting step forward, as Cardinal the company, prepares to turn 60 next year.”

Blending tradition with modern tastes, Cardinal Roadhouse Smash™ Burger delivers an authentic, convenient smashburger experience at home. The premium black packaging features Jack Cator, the one who started it all. Each burger is formed with a proprietary NTF process that enhances texture and juiciness. Available at major retailers like Costco, Longo’s, Metro, and Giant Tiger, with a MSRP of $19.99 for 8 burgers.

For more information, visit www.cardinalmeats.com or follow Cardinal Meats on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Join the Celebration

Cardinal Meats invites customers, employees, and community members to share their own Cardinal Meats stories as part of their ‘100 Years, 100 Stories’ campaign, celebrating the Cator family legacy in the meat business. Stories can be submitted to media contact below.

About Cardinal Meats

Cardinal Meats is a proudly Canadian, family-owned company with a 100-year legacy of innovation, quality, and leadership in the meat industry. Since its founding, the Cator family has remained at the helm, ensuring a steadfast commitment to excellence, food safety, and premium products. From burgers to fully cooked food products, Cardinal Meats continues to set industry standards with cutting-edge technology and a passion for delivering the best to Canadian families and businesses. As the company celebrates a century of Cator family leadership, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of meat processing while honoring its rich heritage.