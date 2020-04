The High River meat-packing plant at the centre of the province’s largest COVID-19 outbreak is set to reopen May 4 after a two-week shutdown.

The Cargill meat-processing plant will operate with one shift when it resumes operations, the company said Wednesday.

The decision to reopen was made with support from Alberta Health Services and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, according to the company.

