Cargill to Reopen Canadian Beef Plant After Coronavirus Outbreak

Reuters Meat & Poultry December 31, 2020

Cargill Inc plans to begin reopening its Guelph, Ontario beef processing plant next week on Tuesday, days after it closed the facility due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections among workers, the company said.

Last week, Cargill voluntarily agreed to the temporarily closure as 82 workers tested positive for the virus and as a precaution, 129 other people were self-isolating.

“I can confirm that we plan to begin reopening our Guelph-Dunlop primary beef facility in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday, Dec. 29. This decision comes after careful deliberations among Cargill leadership and discussions with the Union and local health authorities,” a company spokesman said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

