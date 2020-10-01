Cascades Launches a 100% Recycled and Recyclable Thermoformed Cardboard Food Tray, a North American First

KINGSEY FALLS, QC – Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recycling, packaging and hygiene solutions, is launching the first 100% recycled and recyclable thermoformed cardboard tray designed for fresh food packers using automated equipment in North America.

This thermoformed tray delivers a unique innovative food packaging solution that was developed entirely using a circular economy approach and ecodesign principles. The tray is composed of 100% recycled fibres, mostly sourced from post-consumer sources certified “Recycled” under the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) standard.1 In addition, it is designed with a patented water-based coating that protects it from moisture without compromising the recyclability of the cardboard. Unlike traditional containers coated with a thin layer of plastic or other non-recyclable coatings, this food tray is easily recyclable and can be placed in the recycling bin. Its SurfSHIELD® water-based coating also helps preserve the integrity and freshness of food, reducing food waste.

This container joins the innovative range of cardboard trays launched by Cascades in 2019. It sets itself apart by using thermoforming, which gives it an optimal design for automated food packaging without compromising on equipment performance. Its rigidity has been rigorously tested to ensure that the tray is compatible with automatic unstacking, in addition to working on high-speed systems. Its large stacking capacity speeds up filling and optimizes transport and storage. This tray is thus on the leading edge of the food market with its design combining efficiency and respect for resources.

According to Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group: “We have always believed that eco-responsibility and performance can go hand in hand. This innovative product accomplishes both: it is a high-performance solution for food packaging, which at the same time helps conserve resources. Our goal is to pursue, along with our customers, a large-scale transformation of food packaging for the benefit of the environment.”

This Cascades Fresh™ packaging is primarily intended for food producers and processors, in particular for meat, poultry, fish, fresh fruit and vegetables. It complies with Health Canada and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements for direct food contact.

1 FSC® licence number C002973

