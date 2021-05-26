Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend With Meat District’s New Line of Tri-Tip

LOS ANGELES – In honor of Memorial Day, Meat District butcher-crafted, premium meats unveils 5 flavor-packed varieties of tri-tip angus beef now available at Safeway, Jewel, Food Lion and Save Mart supermarkets to help consumers kick off summer and grilling season. Tri-Tip lovers can find Meat District’s 5 varieties through EatMeatDistrict.com/Product-Locator.

“We’re beyond excited to offer Meat District fans more variety with our premium angus beef tri-tip meats,” said Meat District’s COO Zack Levenson. “Now that we’ve expanded Meat District offerings to include everything from wings, burgers, pork tenderloin, to our new tri-tip, we want to establish Meat District as a leader in the grilling, barbecuing, and tailgating space with our premium line of meats fit for any occasion.”

With 5 flavorful varieties including Rosemary Porcini, Sweet & Smokey, Roasted Chile, Steak House, and the classic Santa Maria Recipe, Meat District’s butcher-crafted, premium tri-tips are perfectly marinated with our Executive Chef created recipes. Meat lovers alike will relish over the juiciness and tenderness of the traditional west coast cut of premium beef.

Here are Meat District’s recommended preparation tips to ensure your tri-tip comes out as perfect as possible:

PREHEAT: Make sure to give your grill 15-20 minutes to heat up on its high heat setting GREASE: Brush oil directly onto the meat or the grill. SEAR: Sear the roast for around 2-3 minutes, flip it and sear the other side for the same amount of time. Tri-tip should be nicely browned. GRILL: Grill for about 20-25 minutes without opening the grill. Rare is 135 degrees F, Medium rare is 145 degrees F. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature of the roast. REST: Remove the tri-tip from the grill and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. SERVE: After it’s rested, slice, serve and enjoy!

In addition to its line of fresh marinated tri-tip, Meat District is also known for its 11 mouth-watering burger varieties including the all new 8oz. “Shaq” beef patty made with Angus Brisket, Chuck & Chort Rib. Meat District offers elevated premium meat products that are always seasoned to perfection and ready to cook.

To learn more about Meat District, visit EatMeatDistrict.com or visit their Instagram page @EatMeatDistrict.

###

About Meat District

Meat District offers butcher-crafted, premium burgers, party wings, tri-tip, sausages, and more. With chef-inspired recipes and premium ingredients, Meat District unlocks more flavorful choices when it comes to your favorite meats. Produced and packaged locally in Los Angeles, Meat District promises all the quality and flavor without hormones or antibiotics. Meat District products can be found at all major retailers and club stores and are distributed nationally on a weekly basis.