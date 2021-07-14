Celebrate National Wing Day With Meat District’s 4 Ready-To-Cook Wing Varieties

National Chicken Wing Day is coming up on July 29th and Meat District butcher-crafted, premium meats has the most delicious, freshly marinated wing varieties for the occasion.

With 4 finger-licking varieties including Sweet & Sassy, Lemon & Herb, Zesty Ranch and Beer Brined Meat District butcher-crafted party wings are made using hormone-free and antibiotic-free chicken and perfectly marinated with our culinary inspired and Executive Chef created recipes. Flats and drumette lovers a like will enjoy these juicy, fall-of-the-bone wings.

Meat District wings are available in grocery retailers nationwide and on Buy.EatMeatDistrict.com.