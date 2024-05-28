Central Valley Meat Strikes Deal to Acquire Fresno Cargill Plant

The Business Journal Meat & Poultry May 28, 2024

Hanford-based Central Valley Meat Holding Co. has expanded once again with the announcement that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Cargill Meat Solutions beef processing plant in Fresno.

The move strengthens the company’s processing capabilities, allowing it to better meet market demands while reinforcing its commitment to supporting the cattle and dairy industry in California and the western region, according to a news release.

The terms of the acquisition agreement were not disclosed. Family-owned Cargill is recognized as the country’s largest privately owned business in the country by revenue, with Bloomberg reporting that from 2020 to 2023 it reported profits of about $18.5 billion.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Business Journal

