Certified Angus Beef Partner Achievements Honored

From Sept. 18-20, Certified Angus Beef and partners gathered at Turning Stone Resort, in Verona, NY, marking the brand’s 46th year. Each year the event explores opportunities for collective growth while also celebrating partner achievements and success across the beef industry.

Each award recipient plays a crucial role in delivering the best Angus beef and strengthening the Certified Angus Beef ® brand. The brand’s reputation among both industry leaders and consumers is built on the dedication, expertise and commitment to quality shown by these partners who deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions.

Honorees included family farmers and ranchers, processors, distributors, restauranters and grocery stores. A full list of awards can be found on the Certified Angus Beef website.