Certified Angus Beef Partner Achievements Honored

Certified Angus Beef Meat & Poultry September 26, 2024

From Sept. 18-20, Certified Angus Beef and partners gathered at Turning Stone Resort, in Verona, NY, marking the brand’s 46th year. Each year the event explores opportunities for collective growth while also celebrating partner achievements and success across the beef industry. 

Each award recipient plays a crucial role in delivering the best Angus beef and strengthening the Certified Angus Beef ® brand. The brand’s reputation among both industry leaders and consumers is built on the dedication, expertise and commitment to quality shown by these partners who deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions. 

Honorees included family farmers and ranchers, processors, distributors, restauranters and grocery stores. A full list of awards can be found on the Certified Angus Beef website

No Picture
Meat & Poultry

A Spotlight on Excellence at Certified Angus Beef Brand Foodservice Leaders Summit 

Certified Angus Beef Brand Meat & Poultry, Retail & FoodService January 29, 2024

Foodservice Leaders Summit, Certified Angus Beef’s annual 3-day event for foodservice industry leaders, was held in Marco Island, FL from Jan. 22-24. Designed to ignite success, provide tailored resources and drive sales, the event culminated with a dinner to celebrate partner successes over the last year. Two stand-out award winners were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the brand.  