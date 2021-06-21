CFIA: Turkey Breakfast Sausage Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk

Ottawa – Meadow Valley Meats is recalling Turkey Breakfast Sausage from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None – Meadow Valley Meats Turkey Breakfast Sausage 5 lbs None All lot numbers starting with 210331, 210525, and 210604

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.