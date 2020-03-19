Chicken Farmers of Canada Answers the Ottawa Food Bank’s Call for Help

OTTAWA – Chicken Farmers of Canada, whose office is in the nation’s capital, has announced today that it will be making a $20,000 cash donation to the Ottawa Food Bank to assist families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Food Bank issued a call for help on March 16th, explaining that there was a need for cash donations to help Ottawa’s vulnerable families.

Chicken Farmers of Canada has been proud partners and supporters of the Ottawa Food Bank since 2007.

Through the Chicken Challenge Program – which secures product donations from a Canadian processor – as well as through staff donations and other programming, Chicken Farmers of Canada’s contributions to the food bank have totaled $600,000.

“But this is something different,” says Chicken Farmers of Canada’s Chair, Benoît Fontaine, “These are incredibly challenging times for all Canadians. We wanted to answer the call for help and pledge our support, in a meaningful way, to the city and region that our staff call home,”

Chicken Farmers of Canada firmly believes that it’s important to give back to communities and support those that are less fortunate. They believe that every Canadian should have access to a healthy source of protein.

“We believe we can make that happen,” explains Fontaine.

“We are beyond grateful to have the continued support of the Chicken Farmers of Canada,” said Michael Maidment, CEO, Ottawa Food Bank. “This gift is incredibly generous, and we are touched that they are thinking of our community during a time of such uncertainty. This gesture is on top of the already substantial donation of chicken we regularly receive from the chicken farmers.”

“Emergencies like this make things more difficult for everyone, and our team in Ottawa wants to help where they can,” says Fontaine, “Every little bit helps, and we challenge others in the area to do what they can to help.”