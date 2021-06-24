Chicken Giant Sanderson Farms Reportedly Exploring a Potential Sale

Nadine El-Bawab, CNBC Meat & Poultry June 24, 2021

Sanderson Farms is exploring a sale as chicken prices rise on increased demand, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Sanderson Farms closed at $166.58 on Monday, up 6.96% on the talk of a potential deal. In extended trading, the stock climbed more than 11%, boosting its market cap to more than $3.72 billion. Any buyer would need to pay a premium to that price.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said Sanderson hired Centerview Partners for advice after attracting the interest of potential buyers, including agricultural investment firm Continental Grain. The Journal said the discussions between the parties may not result in a sale.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

CEO and President, Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., has quietly woven charity into the corporate culture at Sanderson Farms over the years, and the donation numbers speak for themselves. Sanderson Farms has donated over $10.6 million to various charities since 2011. What speaks even more to this attitude of generosity are the words of the company’s employees, who often describe Sanderson Farms as a family that takes care of the community.