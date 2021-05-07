Chicken Prices Rise as Poultry Plants Struggle to Find Workers

Barbecue- and Buffalo-lovers, take note: chicken wing prices are going up.

Chicken producers are crimped by a labor shortage, and inflation is making its way through the entire bird. Fast-casual chain Wingstop saw bone-in wing prices rise 25.8% in its first quarter, which was considerably lower than the market-rate increase of 50%. (Company executives said they were able to negotiate lower prices with suppliers.)

“You’re actually seeing inflation in all parts of the bird, not just wings,” Wingstop Chief Financial Officer Michael Skipworth told Yahoo Finance Live.

