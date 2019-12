The chicken sandwich craze has been a business driver for fast-food chains, and has the potential to give chicken producer Sanderson Farms Inc. a bump in 2020, the company said Thursday.

Sanderson Farms reported a loss of $1.05 per share and sales of $906.5 million for the fourth quarter against a FactSet consensus for a loss of $1.18 per share and sales of $888.0 million.

Sanderson Farms stock closed Thursday up 2.8%.

