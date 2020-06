China has reportedly told state-owned firms to stop buying U.S. soybeans and pork, a move that would break a key provision of the phase one trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing two unnamed sources, that the order from Beijing also applies to corn and cotton.

According to the newswire, China is retaliating against President Trump for announcing he would strip Hong Kong of its special status.

