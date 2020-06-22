China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Foods Plant in Arkansas

JASON SLOTKIN, NPR Meat & Poultry June 22, 2020

China is halting the import of poultry from a Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas following an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the facility.

The nation’s General Administration of Customs office made the announcement on Sunday, saying shipments from the plant would be temporarily suspended, while products that have already arrived will be seized.

Tyson Foods confirmed to NPR that the announcement pertains to its Berry Street facility in Springdale, Ark., where 227 workers tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. All but four of them were asymptomatic, according to Tyson.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NPR

