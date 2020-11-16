Cody USDA Certified Meat Processing Will Substantially Expand Facility

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a problem that already existed in Wyoming—a lack of USDA meat processing facilities compared to the number of animals that need to be processed.

Producers need their meat to be USDA certified in order to sell across state lines and to grocery stores and restaurants. The narrowing bottleneck has put many in a financial bind.

Forward Cody, Cody’s local economic development agency, received a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to expand its local meat processing facility, Wyoming Legacy Meats.

