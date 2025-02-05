Coleman All Natural Meats Celebrates 150-Year Anniversary

Coleman’s legacy continues to innovate as a leading all-natural meat brand



WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Coleman All Natural Meats, the leading legacy all-natural meat brand since 1875, is celebrating its 150-year anniversary in 2025. This milestone celebrates and recognizes the brand’s family heritage and commitment to all-natural, humanely raised meats sourced from American farmers, raised with no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, and fed an all-vegetarian diet. As part of the historic occasion, Coleman has launched updated packaging with a new look and feel and will be extending its product lines in the bacon, rope sausage and flavor grinds categories. The brand has planned several celebrations during the year to honor the anniversary, including themed giveaways, new recipes, and special events at key retailers.

With a rich history, the brand’s founding family opened its first cattle ranch in Colorado in 1875 and subsequent generations began experimenting with rotational grazing techniques in the 1960s. The Coleman All Natural Meats brand was then founded in 1979 by Mel Coleman, Sr., who worked with the USDA to define the first Certified Natural label outlining livestock raising practices without the use of antibiotics or added hormones, and 100% vegetarian fed. The family continued to lead the way in best practices for agriculture and in 1989 and helped draft the first guidelines for USDA’s Certified Organic seal which was sworn into law in 2002. In 2011, the Coleman brand was proudly acquired by Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned food and agriculture company founded in 1920.

“I am so honored to be celebrating this landmark moment with the Coleman family. The combined generations of history and dedication have led us to provide the highest standards not only in animal care but also making great-tasting, premium meats people can feel good about serving to their families and friends. Our commitment to quality will never waiver and will continue to be our legacy for many generations to come,” said Ryan Perdue, fourth-generation Perdue family member and Senior Vice President of Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands.

Coleman recently completed updating the brand’s aesthetic to modernize the showcasing of its legacy, communicate the premium quality of its products, and to highlight key claims such as No Antibiotics Ever and No Added Hormones. Patricia Bridges, Senior Director of Marketing for Coleman All Natural Meats said, “Coleman continues to thrive today by constantly evolving, innovating, and adding to its popular product line-up while staying true to its core values.”

Coleman offers a delicious line-up of all-natural meat products that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking. This includes a range of all-natural bacon, uncured sausages, flavored ground pork, boneless or bone-in ham options, heat-and-eat products, and fresh pork in a variety of cuts.

Coleman will uphold its brand promise as it innovates and looks to the future, while staying committed to making an ongoing difference in local communities. As a leading supporter of Pups for Patriots, Coleman has committed to donating $1 million to support this program to benefit veterans and first responders in need of service dogs.

“The last 150 years has been a proud legacy for me and my family, and I can’t wait to see what the next 150 bring. We will continue to honor our commitments to family farms, farmers, and humane animal care, as well as ecologically focused principles in land, air, and water management. We will also stay transparent and always look for opportunities that align with our high standards and values. That is ‘the Coleman way’,” said Mel Coleman, Jr., fifth-generation Coleman family member and spokesperson for Coleman All Natural Meats.

To learn more about the 150th Anniversary, products, and upcoming community events please visit: ColemanNatural.com, sign up for the brand newsletter, and follow @colemannaturalmeats.

About Coleman All Natural Meats

Coleman All Natural Meats produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest humanely raised crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneers high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman Natural products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman All Natural Meats at www.colemannatural.com and follow @colemannaturalmeats on social media.