Coleman All Natural Meats Introduces New Ground Sausage with Five Exciting Flavors

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Coleman All Natural Meats, the leading legacy all-natural meat brand since 1875, announced the launch of its new ground pork sausage in five flavors that meet trending taste buds – mild sweet Italian, hot Italian, chorizo, mild breakfast and hot breakfast. These ground sausage varieties give consumers versatile options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. According to the Power of Meat 2024 report, ground pork sales were 2.6 billion pounds in 2023 with sales at $8.0 billion while breakfast sausage sales were 481 million and $2.3 billion in sales.

“We’ve seen the ground pork category grow over the years because of its convenience, affordability and versatility in recipes,” said J.D. Enrici, vice president, sales and marketing, Coleman All Natural Meats. “The expansion of our ground pork line to now include on trend sausage flavors gives consumers another protein option when seeking to create easy delicious meals they feel good about serving to their families.”

The five flavors are prepacked in one-pound packages featuring Coleman’s new branding that highlights its claims including no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, all vegetarian diet and humanely raised in the US by locally owned family farms. With no artificial ingredients or preservatives, these ground sausages can be used in a variety of recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Coleman’s ground sausage ship frozen with the option for “Slack and Sell” refrigerated merchandising.

The ground sausage is made from Heritage Duroc pork. Known for its abundant marbling, resulting in a more tender, juicy and flavorful pork that can enhance any recipe for a tasty eating experience.

“When we surveyed consumers in 2023, 76% said they may choose a brand of fresh pork if it has Heritage Duroc labeling,” said Enrici. “Our commitment to high standards and quality is one of our brand pillars that reinforces our premium positioning.” Coleman’s new ground sausages are available for order now and will begin to be stocked on shelves in the next few months. For additional information on ground sausages, please visit: https://colemannatural.com/ground-sausage/.

About Coleman All Natural Meats

Coleman All Natural Meats produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest humanely raised crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneers high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman All Natural Meats at www.colemannatural.com