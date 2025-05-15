Coleman All Natural Meats Launches New Indulgent Steak Cut Bacon

A Delicious and Convenient New Way to Elevate Meals All Day Long



WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Coleman All Natural Meats, the leading legacy all-natural meat brand is launching Steak Cut Bacon—a thick, indulgent twist on the traditional bacon strip. Beginning this May, bacon lovers can find this new offering at select retailers. This innovation is part of Coleman’s evolving portfolio as the brand looks to develop products that are on trend and enhance and elevate the at-home eating experience.

Coleman’s Steak Cut Bacon is available in two mouthwatering varieties, Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon and Applewood Smoked Uncured Bacon. Crafted from Heritage Duroc pork which is known for its superior marbling and rich flavor, this bacon is juicy, tender, and full of flavor. Each slice is an impressive 3/8-inch thick, delivering a bold, meaty bite that is perfect on its own, as a breakfast sandwich, BLT or an indulgent topping for salads, baked potatoes, and stir-fries. The Applewood Smoked variety has no added sugar and is perfect for those looking for a Keto-friendly option. It is sold in 20 oz. packs with six slices for approximately $11.99.

Like all Coleman All Natural products, the Steak Cut Bacon is made from pork that is humanely raised on American family farms, with no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, and a 100% vegetarian-fed diet. It also has no added nitrates or nitrites, aligning with Coleman’s longstanding commitment to transparency, animal welfare, and wholesome, minimally processed foods.

“We’ve found that families are craving bacon at all meal occasions, not just breakfast time. Whether it’s caramelized bacon bites for an appetizer, thick-cut strips in gourmet sandwiches, or a savory snackable treat, consumers are looking for new ways to enjoy bacon all day long,” said Patricia Bridges, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Coleman All Natural Meats.

Coleman All Natural has been a pioneer in premium meat products for over 150 years. The brand continues its legacy to provide delicious, natural protein options that consumers can feel good about serving to their families and friends.

Coleman offers a delicious line-up of all-natural meat products that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking. This includes a range of all-natural bacon, uncured sausages, flavored ground pork, boneless or bone-in ham options, heat-and-eat products, and fresh pork in a variety of cuts.

To learn more about Steak Cut bacon, Coleman’s 150th Anniversary, products, and upcoming community events please visit: ColemanNatural.com, sign up for the brand newsletter, and follow @colemannaturalmeats.

About Coleman All Natural Meats

Coleman All Natural Meats produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest humanely raised crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneers high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman All Natural products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman All Natural Meats at www.colemannatural.com and follow @Colemanallnaturalmeats on social media.