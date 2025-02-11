Community Management and Social Listening: Protecting Your Brand Identity and Reputation

Every day it seems something is changing within the digital landscape. The recent announcement by Mark Zuckerberg to cease fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has raised concerns about the potential spread of misinformation and its impact on brands.

While this may seem like another hurdle your brand team needs to tackle, if you have established community management and social listening strategies you are already ahead of the game. These strategies can help you maintain your brand’s identity and monitor its reputation, even in the absence of content moderation.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Midan.

