Company to Open Beef Processing Facility in S. Idaho

JEROME, Idaho — A beef processing company said Friday it will open a new plant in south-central Idaho and hire 400 workers.

Agri Beef announced plans to build the plant that will operate as True West Beef in Jerome and will be able to process 500 cattle a day.

The Times-News reports that the company already owns a mid-sized processing plant in Washington and since 1968 has operated feedlots in Idaho. It owns the Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch brands.

