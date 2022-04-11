Cooks Venture First and Only in the Poultry Industry to Test Every Flock for Antibiotics

DECATUR, Ark.-Cooks Venture, a vertically integrated, independent poultry company, has partnered with Food In-Depth to become the first in the poultry industry to roll out a verified No Antibiotics Ever label backed by testing. The USDA-approved label provides customers with the assurance that the antibiotic free claims on the chicken they are buying are backed by scientific testing. FoodID has been providing rigorous, regular on-site testing at Cooks Venture since March 2020— ensuring that their no antibiotics labels are verified and transparent. Cooks Venture is the largest pasture-raised poultry company in America committed to regenerative agriculture practices and breeding heritage and heirloom birds that have better health than conventional livestock.

As part of the program, FoodID’s “No Antibiotics Ever” tested labels will be featured on Cook Venture’s pasture-raised chicken products sold in the U.S. rolling out immediately.

“In partnering with FoodID, Cooks Venture has independent, scientifically verified data to prove that our claims are what we say they are – we never use antibiotics and our chickens are 100% Non-GMO,” states Matthew Wadiak, Cooks Venture’s CEO and Founder. “Animal agriculture accounts for over 70% of total antibiotic use in the country and leads directly to antibiotic resistance in people. We’ve taken the initiative to validate our work so our customers can be confident in our claims and know they are eating nutritious, high-quality meat from a verified source.”

The label includes a QR code to provide full transparency on drug families examined, the testing statistics to date, and additional Cooks Venture-specific testing data. The FoodID Tested label provides customers with the assurance that the “No Antibiotics Ever” claims on the poultry they are buying are backed by scientific testing. Cooks Venture’s FoodID report is published monthly and is available on FoodID’s website and in the near future, on the QR code.

Said Kevin Lo, CEO of FoodID: “No person should have to question a label’s claims on their food packaging. That’s why we’re thrilled to be partnering with Cooks Venture. Integrity, quality, and transparency are core to their mission.”

FoodID has developed testing solutions that are comprehensive, rigorous, fast, and affordable. The testing kit identifies 7 drug families representing many common antibiotics and adulterants administered via feed and water.

A study published Thursday, April 7th in Science indicates that the Raised Without Antibiotics labels are being undermined by lax verification and enforcement.

Currently, 70% of the antibiotics used in the U.S. are given to animals raised for food. Excessive and improper use of antibiotics in livestock production is accelerating antimicrobial or “superbug” resistance in humans — which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls one of the biggest public health challenges of our time. Testing is key to identifying and reducing the undesirable impacts of improper antibiotics use, as well as to ensure the integrity of food claims. Until now, these claims have not been backed by testing — only a fraction of 1% of the country’s meat supply is tested each year by the USDA to verify claims. Most labels are simply backed by affidavits and infrequent farm audits.

About Cooks Venture

Cooks Venture is a vertically integrated poultry pedigree breeding and animal agriculture company committed to healthier animals and regenerative agriculture as well as a truly transparent supply chain. Founded by Matthew Wadiak, Cooks Venture provides food choices that are exceptional in quality and taste. Cooks Venture is a Global Animal Partnership Step 4 certified company, Certified Humane and verified Non-GMO. Cooks Venture works with FoodID to verify their no-antibiotics claims through science, not affidavits. Learn more at www.cooksventure.com and follow the company on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Food In-Depth

Food In-Depth works with forward-looking food companies to provide transparency and accountability for brand label claims. The FoodID platform tests for the presence of antibiotics and other substances in a comprehensive, rigorous and near real time proprietary process.