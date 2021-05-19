Costco Southeast Launches Pre Brands Petite Sirloin 4-Pack for Grilling Season

CHICAGO – Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the better-for-you beef category, launches into Costco southeast region with exclusive Pre Petite Sirloin 4-Pack just in time for Memorial Day cookouts. Pre Petite Sirloin 4-Pack will be available in the southeast Costco region including clubs in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

“Memorial Day weekend is the official kickoff of grilling season,” said Kevin Ponticelli, CEO of Pre Brands. “This holiday many people are looking for delicious and healthy protein offerings for their guests. Adding Pre 100% grass-fed and grass-finished steaks to the menu allows them to bring restaurant-quality to their backyard barbecue.”

Pre offers great-tasting, grass-fed and grass-finished beef with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre’s rigorous 15 points of curation including source, breed, diet, taste, tenderness, quality, marbling, color, size, and weight, delivers high-quality, better-for-you beef.

Petite sirloin is the most tender cut of the sirloin sub primal, located directly behind the loin of beef cattle. With its tender texture and bold, beefy flavor, Pre Petite Sirloin offers versatility for marinating, searing, or grilling, and an excellent example of high quality, portion-controlled beef.

“With this unique 4-pack of our perfectly portioned 5-oz Petite Sirloin, Costco members can affordably enjoy more steaks right from the convenience of the deli section on their next Costco trip,” explained Dave Meltzer, Chief Sales Officer, Pre Brands.

Thanks to a mild climate and nutrient-dense pastures, Pre cattle are free to graze on open pasture year-round to meet the strictest animal welfare standards in the world, while USDA pasture policy mandates access to the outdoors only 120 days per year. Emphasis on grass not grain is better for cattle, people and the planet. Pre beef is shipped in the subprimal form while it wet-ages via sea freight, which has a lower carbon footprint than other methods of transport, such as air, rail or motor vehicle. All Pre beef is cut, trimmed or ground in Chicago.

Pre beef is always 100% grass-fed, grass-finished and raised with no added antibiotics, added hormones, BPA or GMOs. Pre beef is Halal Compliant, Whole30 Approved, Certified Paleo and Certified Keto.

In addition to Pre Petite Sirloin 4-Pack exclusively at Costco, other Pre grass-fed and grass-finished beef is available nationwide in store or online at http://www.eatpre.com for restaurant-quality meals at home.

