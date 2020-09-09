Country Archer Provisions and Chef Will Horowitz Help #BringHomeTheBacon for New York City Restaurants Affected by COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – Country Archer Provisions, the leading grass-fed meat snack brand, today announced it has partnered with Chef Will Horowitz of New York City’s Ducks Eatery on a month-long initiative called #BringHomeTheBacon. Comprised of 16 local restaurants and executive chefs, the give back program aims to support small businesses and hospitality employees that have been impacted by COVID-19. According to the latest Yelp Economic Average Report, more than 16,000 restaurants nationwide have permanently shuttered – a number that represents 60% of all temporary closures since the pandemic began.

The powerhouse collective of participating chefs and restaurants represent the richly diverse community that is the foundation of the New York City restaurant scene. Country Archer donated over 19,000 lbs. of bacon and grass-fed beef to the participating eateries to be used in dishes available for order locally. Between September 12 and October 10, New Yorkers can order these bacon-centric dishes and help local restaurants #BringHomeTheBacon.

“After working closely with Chef Will Horowitz to bring our line of Zero Sugar Jerky to life, we had the opportunity to learn more about the incredible chefs and restaurants that are part of his culinary family in the city,” said CEO and co-founder of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. “At Country Archer our mission is to craft real food to craft a better world, and we wanted to keep up our end of the bargain by helping to preserve the diversity and spirit that these restaurants bring to the city. We hope that this contribution will provide some relief to these businesses and most importantly encourage customers to come out and buy locally.”

New Yorkers can order bacon-inspired dishes at participating restaurants, spanning across different boroughs, including acclaimed meat-centric and heritage technique focused Ducks Eatery; Top Chef contestant Leah Cohen’s Filipino-Thai-inspired Pig & Kao; the iconic, family-run East Village pierogi restaurant Veselka; and the dim sum hot spot and longest-lasting restaurant in Chinatown Nom-Wah Tea Parlor. Additional restaurants include Hearth, Wildair, La Palapa, Cheeky Sandwich, Sunday in Brooklyn, Jeepney, Goodnight Sonny, Ivan Ramen, Ops Pizza, Rethink NYC, Boulton & Watt, and Bar Primi. Offerings will include pizza, brunch, cocktails, and dishes like the grilled thick-cut 5-spice bacon tacos that will be available exclusively at Chef Horowitz’s Ducks Eatery.

“We all know COVID-19 has hit the restaurant industry especially hard, and we’ve unfortunately seen many establishments already close their doors,” said Chef Horowitz. “Not only is New York City my home, but those here in the industry are my family, so when Country Archer approached me to help support them in a unique way, I was thrilled to be a part of it.”

Customers who order throughout the campaign are encouraged to spread the word and help show their support by sharing a picture of their dish using the hashtag #BringHomeTheBacon. Additional information on the participating restaurants can be found at CountryArcher.com.

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is a leading producer of delicious real ingredient, grass-fed jerky and meat sticks crafted with high-quality, premium, and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes, and all the humble hustlers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, high protein content, and responsibly sourced, real ingredients. The brand is committed to sustainable farming practices, and sources its protein exclusively from grass-fed and -finished pasture-raised cattle that are never confined to feed lots. Each meat snack is crafted with tender cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and -finished beef, antibiotic-free turkey, or pork. All Country Archer products are free of preservatives, nitrites, MSG, and gluten. Country Archer meat snacks are available at fine retailers nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).