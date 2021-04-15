Country Archer Provisions Debuts New Lineup with Launch of Footlong Meat Sticks and Fuego Jerky

San Bernardino, Calif. – Country Archer Provisions (formerly known as Country Archer Jerky Co.), the # 1 better-for-you jerky in Convenience, MULO & Natural[1] and leading producer of delicious real ingredient, grass-fed jerky and meat sticks, today announced the launch of a spicy new grass-fed beef jerky variety, Fuego, as well as the introduction of Footlong Meat Sticks, available in Original, Teriyaki and Fuego. With meat sticks growing 8.1% year-over-year[2] in convenience, and better-for-you meat sticks outpacing this growth at 21%, these new products join the clean meat snack brand’s portfolio, perfect for convenience store shoppers looking for high-protein, flavorful options made with grass-fed beef and all-natural pork.

Packed with 15 grams of protein per serving, each Footlong is made with 100 percent grass-fed and -finished beef and natural pork sure to satisfy the surge in consumers seeking an on-the-go snack that’s low in sugar and a good source of protein. The new 12-inch sticks were created specifically with C-stores in mind as a better-for-you option that shoppers are looking for. Details include:

Original – the traditional and beloved recipe with a blend of natural smoke flavor and spices.

Teriyaki – tender beef and pork in a marinade of real spices that is the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Fuego – a fiery blend of red and white pepper, chipotle chiles, and chili powder that delivers a kick for spice lovers.

Expanding the portfolio for C-stores, Country Archer’s Fuego Beef Jerky is a spicy option made with 100% grass-fed -and finished beef that brings the heat. The flavor was created to meet a trend growing across the convenience category with “spicy” being the number three SKU in MULO and Convenience for top 50 SKUs by flavor profile.[3]* Country Archer recognized the need to cater to this demand, while still delivering a recipe true to the brand’s commitment of clean label snacking. With 9g of protein per serving, Fuego is ideal for consumers craving a fiery snack with a zing of heat thanks to an Arbol chili spice[4] blend.

Like all Country Archer products, the Fuego and Footlongs are crafted with real ingredients such as gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and -finished, pasture-raised beef, all-natural and antibiotic-free pork, and are free of artificial preservatives, nitrates, nitrites, MSG and gluten.

“Many convenience shoppers are no longer looking for just a quick on-the-go bite,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. They’re seeking healthier choices and real food – we wanted to combine our strength in ingredient integrity with flavors and formats that are driving category growth in the C-store channel by delivering options that speak specifically to the unique needs of this shopper. In an age where our world is increasingly connected, the need for sustainable snacks is increasing and helping to drive healthier lifestyles. We are always continuing to listen and adapt our portfolio to fill a void and provide solutions to the ever-evolving consumer.”

Country Archer continues to experience explosive progress in both growth an innovation. Currently, the brand’s core meat sticks are growing at a combined 31.7% year-over-year in MULO.[5] In 2020, Country Archer underwent a complete rebrand, debuting a new name and packaging refresh and has since doubled its findability on-shelf and improved measures across all tested categories including uniqueness, premium, better-for-you and taste.

The new Fuego Beef Jerky comes in 2.5 oz. pouches with an SRP of $6.99, while Footlongs are available in 1.8 oz. individually wrapped sticks with an SRP of $3.49. Both Footlongs and Fuego are now available at select convenience retailers across the nation, including Anabi Oil, Rebel Stations, and FiveStar. Footlongs will also be available at Champlain Farms, Road Ranger, and Rebel Oil this Spring. Fuego Beef Jerky will also be available at select Food Lion stores. For product and sales inquiries, please contact [email protected]. To learn more about Country Archer, please visit www.countryarcher.com.

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is a leading producer of delicious real ingredient jerky and meat sticks. The number one jerky brand in the natural and specialty channels, Country Archer crafts all its meat snacks with high-quality, premium, and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes, and all the humble hustlers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, high protein content and responsibly sourced, real ingredients. The brand supports sustainable farming practices, including sourcing its protein from grass-fed and -finished pasture-raised cattle that are never confined to feed lots. Each meat snack is crafted with gourmet cuts of USDA-inspected 100 percent grass-fed and -finished beef, tender antibiotic-free turkey and pork. All Country Archer products are free of preservatives, nitrites, MSG and gluten. Country Archer meat snacks are available at fine retailers nationwide, including Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).

