Country Archer Provisions Frightens Taste Buds with Limited-Edition Death Reaper Beef Jerky

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.–Country Archer Provisions (formerly known as Country Archer Jerky Co.), the leading better-for-you meat snack brand and maker of Zero Sugar Jerky and Grass-Fed Meat Sticks, today announced the launch of a deadly hot limited release jerky, Death Reaper. Made in small batches, this limited-edition snack is made with Carolina Reaper Chilis – officially known as Guinness Book of World Record’s hottest pepper measuring as high as 2 million Scoville heat units. Each bag of Death Reaper Beef Jerky is only 1 oz but is so deathly hot that it has a warning label on the bag and comes with a glove to protect yourself. Death Reaper will only be available while supplies last.

As part of the launch, Country Archer is challenging those with the guts to face off with the Reaper to take the #DeathReaperChallenge. Just put on your protective glove, open the bag, and try to finish it without drinking or eating anything to calm the heat. You’ll be sweating in agony from the heat after the first bite – but can you keep going and finish the whole bag? Anyone who attempts to defeat the reaper is encouraged to share their reaction – sweat, drool, pain and all – on social media by using the hashtag #DeathReaperChallenge and tagging @countryarcher on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to be immortalized on the brand’s website.

“People across the country have become obsessed with spicy foods, and we wanted to create something that really brings the heat for those who love tormenting their tastebuds,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. “Death Reaper is on a whole other level of spice! It’s so hot we’re betting that most people won’t be able to finish the tiny 1 oz bag. We’re eager to see our fans look the Reaper in the eye and try to defeat our spiciest jerky yet!”

Like when dealing with any spicy chilis or peppers, remember to wash your hands and not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas after eating Death Reaper Jerky. Country Archer encourages anyone who attempts the challenge to use the protective glove included with each bag.

Like all Country Archer jerkies, Death Reaper Beef Jerky is made with only grass-fed and finished beef and no soy, preservatives, MSG, or nitrates/nitrites. Death Reaper Beef Jerky is available exclusively online at CountryArcher.com. Snag a bag while supplies last for only $5.99.

About Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer Provisions is a leading producer of delicious real ingredient jerky, meat and now, crafter of plant-based snacks. As the number one better-for-you jerky brand, Country Archer crafts all its products with high-quality, premium, and clean ingredients. Made for outdoor adventurers, busy parents, athletes, and all the humble hustlers who want more from their food, Country Archer pushes the envelope with innovative and mouthwatering flavors, high protein content and responsibly sourced, real ingredients. Country Archer products are available at over 17,000 retail locations nationwide, including at retailers such as Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Costco, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, 7-Eleven, and more. To learn more about Country Archer, visit www.countryarcher.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@CountryArcher) and Facebook (@CountryArcher).