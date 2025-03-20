Creekstone Farms Debuts Next-Level Irodori Wagyu

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. – Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC, supplier of premium meats, will debut its breakthrough Irodori Wagyu at the Annual Meat Conference, March 24 -26 in Orlando. Visitors to AMC Booth #902 will be able to sample the melt-in-your-mouth Irodori Wagyu, which boasts Black Angus genetics and a unique fat composition that renders at a lower heat, for bold flavor and a buttery texture. Creekstone Farms’ Irodori Wagyu will be featured alongside the brand’s renowned Premium Black Angus Beef and All-Natural Heritage Duroc Pork at AMC.

“We are thrilled to showcase Irodori Wagyu at the 2025 Annual Meat Conference,” said Jim Rogers, Senior Vice President, Sales at Creekstone Farms. As consumer preferences evolve, there is a growing demand for premium beef options like American Wagyu. With its exceptional flavor and growing awareness, consumers are willing to invest in exceptional culinary experiences. Key factors driving this trend include:

Respect for Wagyu’s exceptional marbling and unique flavor profile (American Wagyu Association)

A growing awareness of health benefits associated with Wagyu (American Wagyu Association)

A willingness to pay premium prices for heavily marbled, high-quality meat (Straits Research, Wagyu Beef Market)

Creekstone Farms’ cattle are raised by family ranchers in the heartland of America on the Great Plains of the Midwest and fed a nutritious corn-based diet, ensuring abundant marbling and flavor that is bold yet refined. The Irodori Wagyu program includes a range of cuts, including Whole Sub-Primals, Thin Meats and Ground Beef.

For more information about Creekstone Farms premium meats, including the new Irodori Wagyu, visit CreekstoneFarms, call 620-741-3100 or contact a Creekstone Farms sales representative.

About Creekstone Farms

The choice of food lovers around the world, Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC is USDA-certified by the Agricultural Marketing Service and supplies many of the nation’s top grocers and restaurants with a variety of high-quality meat products, including Premium Black Angus Beef™, All-Natural Heritage Duroc Pork and value-added products.