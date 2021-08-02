Creekstone Farms Meats Sizzle on Yoder Smokers With New Partnership

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. – Sizzled and sauced, Creekstone Farms meats have become the Official Beef and Pork of Yoder Smokers. The two powerhouses join forces in a new partnership that takes meat smoking and grilling to the next level. To celebrate this smokin’ new union, the companies are celebrating with a summer promotion.

“When it comes to outdoor cooking, you want the best, and only the best,” says Andy Groneman, Brand Engagement Manager, Creekstone Farms and World Champion Pitmaster. “The partnership between Yoder Smokers and Creekstone Farms is the one-two punch of outdoor grilling. The best grills and smokers available on the market combined with premium quality meat creates a winning combination for any outdoor cooking enthusiast.”

The “Where There’s Smoke, There’s Creekstone Farms” promotion demonstrates the companies’ enthusiasm for the newly formed partnership and representative of their desire to share and expand their love for outdoor cooking. With family and community driving forces for both companies, they recognize how easily outdoor cooking brings people together. Chefs and chefs-at-heart will have the chance to win two $250 Creekstone Farms gift cards, steak knives and grilling essentials, or a premium flat top grill from Yoder Smokers during the promotion. For a chance to win, visit the website.

About Creekstone Farms

The choice of food lovers around the world, Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC is USDA-certified by the Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) and supplies many of the nation’s top grocers and restaurants with a variety of high-quality meat products, including Black Angus Beef, Natural Duroc Pork and value-added products. Visit CreekstoneFarms online for more information.

About Yoder Smokers

Yoder Smokers designs and builds an entire line of grills and smokers here in the USA. From pellet grills to wood-fueled offset pits or charcoal grills, consistent blue-ribbon flavor has become synonymous with the Yoder Smokers name, and the premium build quality surpasses anything on the market today. Handcrafted American made quality translates into a truly bespoke-style product that elevates gatherings with friends and family, earning a trusted place in the backyards of America. Visit YoderSmokers.com for more information.