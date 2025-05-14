Daily’s Premium Meats Breaks Ground on Expansion of the St. Joseph, MO Plant

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Daily’s Premium Meats broke ground on the expansion of its St. Joseph bacon processing plant that will allow the company to increase its food service and retail premium bacon production.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe attended the event, highlighting the importance of this project to the state and local community.

The project represents a substantial investment totaling $95 million for the construction and new processing equipment. This investment underscores Daily’s dedication to advancing its operations and supporting its customers throughout the United States and the world.

“Daily’s is proud to be part of the St. Joseph community and this expansion will not only enhance our production capabilities for premium bacon products but also bring valuable job opportunities, driving the economic growth of St. Joseph,” says Joe Richmond, Daily’s vice president and general manager. “We are immensely grateful to the state of Missouri, Buchanan County, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the St. Joseph community for their support in our plant expansion. We are excited to continue making a positive and lasting impact on the community.”

The expansion, expected to be completed by summer 2026, will add 111,000 square feet of new space to the existing facility, encompassing new smoke houses, slicing rooms, bacon bit production and warehousing space. Additionally, portions of the existing production areas, which opened in 2016, will be reworked to integrate new technologies and improve efficiency.

The expansion will introduce cutting-edge technology, including in-line slicing to increase efficiencies and yields, and new equipment to optimize the sizing and docking of bellies before palletization, further improving operational efficiency.

The expanded plant will focus on both food service and retail products, with flexibility in the installation of new lines based on market demands. This approach ensures that Daily’s can swiftly adapt to changing market conditions and maximize the potential of the new production capabilities.

Upon completion, the expanded plant is expected to create about 100 new jobs, contributing to the economic growth of the St. Joseph community.

About Daily’s Premium Meats

Daily’s® Premium Meats is a leading provider of high-quality premium bacon that has been operating for more than 130 years. Founded by John R. Daily in 1893, the company’s commitment to quality and mastery inspires every product produced to this day. Daily’s Premium Meats’ connected food system fosters collaboration among farms, bacon processing plants and a networked supply chain, allowing Daily’s to control the production process from farm to delivery. Daily’s is owned equally by Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods, and products are marketed and sold by Seaboard Foods. In addition to the St. Joseph, Missouri, plant, the company has bacon processing plants in Missoula, Montana, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.dailysmeats.com.