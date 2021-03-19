D’Artagnan’s Annual Cassoulet War Goes Online for Its Seventh Year

On March 22, D’Artagnan will offer passionate cooks and cassoulet aficionados the chance to not only witness, but be part of its much-awaited Annual Cassoulet War. And this year, the well-loved brand kicks things up a notch by going virtual.

For seven years now, this culinary event has been carrying on a competitive French tradition between villages. This time, though, will be quite different because eight international chefs will battle it out for cassoulet supremacy on the Zoom ring–with each one being given the chance to explain as to why their own recipe is the best. It is expected that in the process, the renowned guests will also be giving out personal tips and tricks that will help attendees improve their own cassoulet recipes, including how to spot and choose authentic ingredients and how various cooking techniques affect the final taste of the dish.

Attendees can also anticipate debates over nuances of cassoulet preparation like the addition of sausages, game birds, tomato paste, and breadcrumbs.

As per Cassoulet War tradition, it is also very likely that the chefs will get into heated arguments all in the name of proving their cassoulet’s superiority. But never worry as all these are part of what makes this event so fun and exciting.

In addition, they are also very likely to reminisce about the best cassoulet they ever had and the best wines to pair with this special casserole from the South of France. attendees who have questions will also get a chance to ask them to the guest chefs, which include: owner of several mult-starred restaurants, Chef Daniel Boulud; Top Chef creator and owner of the Craft Restaurants, Tom Colicchio; three Michelin starred chef, Hélène Darroze; consulting chef Elizabeth Falkner, who is also a winner of Iron Chef America and a judge on several TV cooking shows; seasoned French chef, Pierre Landet who has won Cassoulet Wars three times; renowned restaurateur, Danny Meyer, and; Eric Ripert, chef owner of Le Bernardin, the only restaurant that has been awarded with Four New York Times Stars for 30 consecutive years.

The live event will take place on March 22 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and is open to anyone with internet access. To attend, simply register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dartagnan-7th-annual-virtual-cassoulet-war-2021-registration-142926275337.

You may also visit https://www.dartagnan.com/cassoulet-war-2021.html for more information.

About D’Artagnan

Founded by celebrity chef Ariane Daguin in 1985, D’Artagnan is a renowned gourmet food purveyor that specializes in chef-quality, ethically-raised poultry, meats and game meats. At the very core of the company is a strong belief that food that’s raised right tastes better. Long before buzz words cluttered the foodscape, the company had already proven their commitment to free-range, natural production and sustainable, humane farming practices.



D’Artagnan’s consistent quality and commitment to excellence has kept its products in the top American restaurants and kitchens for more than 30 years. Daguin and her team are confident that their meats and prepared foods are some of the best tasting you’ll find, which is why they include a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee with every purchase made at www.dartagnan.com.



To learn more or place an order, please visit www.dartagnan.com.