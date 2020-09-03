Delaware Beef Council Supporting Students Education With Beef

Bedford – For its second year, the Delaware Beef Council (DBC), through the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (NEBPI) will be supporting grants for fresh beef product through the Beef in the Classroom program during the 2020-2021 school year.

Each year, 30 Family and Consumer Science classrooms are selected to participate in the Beef & Veal in the Classroom program. Educators are either offered reimbursement for beef purchases for in-classroom lessons. Educators are also provided with beef resources to ensure that their in-classroom lessons include information on beef selection, storage, preparation, and nutrition, to name a few. This program is offered on behalf of Delaware cattle producers through their $1-per-head Beef Checkoff program. For more information about the 2020-2021 grant program, please visit the Delaware Beef in the Classroom website.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.