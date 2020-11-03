Devanco Foods Hickory Smoked Beef Bacon Launches At Walmart

(CHICAGO) – As a part of Walmart’s “Made in the USA” initiative, Devanco Foods launches its namesake Beef Bacon at Walmart stores across the Midwest and Northeast. Known as “America’s Steak Bacon™,” the chef-inspired, cured whole-muscle beef bacon is easy to prepare, cooks in half the time, and has fewer calories, fat and sodium than typical pork bacon.

Made in the Midwest with 100% U.S. beef, Devanco Foods Hickory Smoked Beef Bacon features the crisp and curl of traditional pork bacon, yields more meat and provides an excellent value for those that love American Beef.

“Devanco Foods Hickory Smoked Beef Bacon is 100% made in America for consumers that are looking for a pork alternative, and lovers of bacon and beef,” says Peter Bartzis, CEO and president of Devanco Foods. “America loves bacon and Devanco Foods Hickory Smoked Beef Bacon fits the diets of all Americans.”

The hickory smoked beef bacon is Halal certified, sold in a 10 oz. retail package. To find a list of retail locations, visit http://www.schmacon.com/find-a-store/.

ABOUT DEVANCO FOODS

Established in 1993, Devanco Foods manufactures beef bacon, gyros, deli beef, and a variety of Mediterranean foods. It has recently entered the plant-based product market with a variety of vegan items. Based in Carol Stream, Ill., Devanco recently opened a new 110,000 sq./ft., SQF2 certified USDA facility to manage its expected growth in the near term. The management team has more than 100 years of collective experience in the manufacturing and marketing of the items produced. For more information, please visit www.devancofoods.com.