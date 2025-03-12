Dickey’s & Rancher’s Sausages Now in 400+ Grocery Outlet Stores

Iconic Flavors Meet Unmatched Accessibility Across the U.S.

Dallas, TX — Dickey’s Retail Company is excited to announce that its renowned Dickey’s and Rancher’s Premium Sausages are now available in Grocery Outlet stores nationwide. Starting this March, consumers can find Dickey’s Original and Spicy Cheddar Links alongside Rancher’s Bacon Cheddar, Brisket Burnt Ends, and Philly Cheesesteak, all distributed from centers in Modesto, California; Ontario, California; Mountainville, Pennsylvania; and Tacoma, Washington.

This significant expansion into over 400 Grocery Outlet locations underscores the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products to a broader audience. “We are thrilled to bring our signature flavors to Grocery Outlet, making premium quality accessible to a wider audience,” said Shayla Partusch, VP of Purchasing and Retail at Dickey’s Barbecue.

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, emphasized the milestone, noting, “The addition of our premium sausages to Grocery Outlet stores represents an exciting chapter for our brand. Our customers have long enjoyed our authentic, time-honored recipes, and now they can experience these flavors with even greater convenience.”

The collaboration not only broadens the distribution network but also highlights the company’s ongoing pursuit of innovation. “Expanding our distribution network to over 400 locations is a testament to the hard work of our teams and our dedication to supporting communities with high-quality, affordable products. We are confident that consumers will appreciate the rich, distinctive taste of our offerings,” added Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group.

With products set to hit store shelves this March, Dickey’s Retail Company is poised to enhance the dining experience for sausage enthusiasts across the nation, combining tradition with accessibility in a way that only Dickey’s and Rancher’s can deliver.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains” list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

