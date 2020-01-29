Dickson Odom’s Tennessee Pride 350-job Factory Closing

The Dickson Odom’s Tennessee Pride plant, which employs 350 people, is expected to close in the next 18 months, according to company officials.

Production of the Tennessee Pride products will move to Jackson, Tennessee, according to officials with Conagra Foods. In 2012, Conagra bought the Tennessee Pride brand, which produces frozen and refrigerated breakfast sandwiches and sausage.

“We made this decision following a thorough analysis of our overall facility footprint and the need to operate as efficiently and competitively as possible across the company,” said Terah Fox, Conagra spokesperson.

