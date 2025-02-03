DJ’s Boudain LLC Recalls Sausage Link Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON – D.J.’s Boudain, LLC, a Beaumont, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 17,720 pounds of boudain sausage link products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically pieces of a pen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The fresh and frozen boudain sausage link items were produced on January 23, 2025. A list of the products subject to recall can be found here: [view product list]. The labels for the impacted products can be found here: [view labels].

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 13246” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributor, restaurant, and retail locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received a consumer complaint involving the discovery of a piece of a pen while eating the Original Boudain sausage links product.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’, retailers’, and restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jonathan Wallace, Vice President of Operations at DJ’s Boudain, LLC, at 409-842-0558 ext. 111 or jwallace@djsboudain.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.