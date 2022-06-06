Dr. Jeffrey W. Savell is the 2022 AMSA R.C. Pollock Award Honoree

Kearney, MO – The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) proudly announces Dr. Jeffrey W. Savell as the 2022 AMSA R.C. Pollock Award honoree. Dr. Savell is being honored during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14th, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

The R.C. Pollock Award is presented in honor of the first general manager of the National Live Stock and Meat Board. Pollock, a leader dedicated to the advancement of meat science, was the moving force in establishing the Reciprocal Meat Conference. The award honors a dedicated AMSA member whose work through teaching, extension, research, or service represents an extraordinary and lasting contribution to the meat industry. The Robert Bray, Vern Cahill and R.C. Pollock AMSA Development Council Mentorships sponsor this award.

Dr. Jeff Savell, University Distinguished Professor, Meat Science & E. M. “Manny” Rosenthal Chair in Animal Science at Texas A&M University (TAMU), has committed his career to the meat industry. He began judging meats in FFA at Ferris, Texas. As an undergraduate, he was a member of the 1974 meat judging team. He served as an assistant coach in 1976 and head coach in 1977 during his time in graduate school at TAMU. From 1980 to 1993, he served as the TAMU meat judging team faculty coordinator.

Dr. Savell has a passion for teaching and research and holds a strong desire to transfer that passion to his students. During his career, he has been involved in the acquisition of over $14 million in research funding. This funding has resulted in the training of 97 M.S. students, 38 Ph.D. students, and publication of over 300 research articles in prestigious refereed journals. His induction into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame is a testament to his reputation as an innovative leader in meat science.

Savell remarked, “To be recognized as the R.C. Pollock Award Winner is the culmination of a career spent doing what I love — working with students, helping people in the industry, and being in a community of like-minded people in the American Meat Science Association.”

2022 AMSA Signal Service Honorees Announced

Kearney, MO. June 6, 2022 – The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) is proud to announce Lynn Graves Delmore, John Scanga, Jason Apple, , Robert Delmore, and Amy Down Steward as the recipients of the 2022 Signal Service Award. Signal Service Fellows will be honored during the 75th AMSA Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) awards presentation on June 14, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa, co-hosted by Iowa State University, Kemin Food Technologies, the National Pork Board, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Established in 1956, the AMSA Signal Service Award is given to members to recognize devoted service and lasting contributions to the meat industry and the association. The Signal Service Award is sponsored by CTI Foods, Cargill, Clemens Food Group, Johnsonville, LLC., and Elanco Animal Health.

Lynn Graves Delmore

Dr. Lynn Graves Delmore, co-founder and partner of Allied Food Safety, began her invaluable work at Golden State Foods. She worked directly with raw material suppliers to understand the evolving expectations for food safety, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point systems, and animal welfare. Dr. Delmore has been invaluable in influencing the supply chain to embrace and implement these necessary changes. She understands that not every packer can implement systems in the same way and solve challenges with the same tools.

“I am passionate about serving our industry and the agricultural community and I am fortunate to be able to share my passion with my family, friends, and colleagues. My involvement with AMSA has been constant throughout my career and I am grateful for our AMSA family,” said Dr. Delmore.

John A. Scanga

Dr. John Scanga, Vice President of Quality Assurance, Meyer Natural Foods, is an active part of the meat industry and AMSA community. He led the first USDA Grading and Standards task force of AMSA to review the beef instrument grading approval and verification procedures. Dr. Scanga has served on the scientific information committee, the research protocol committee, and the ICoMST 2020 the technical program committee. He is very active in serving as a committee member for the intercollegiate meat judging contets, serving almost every year.

“It is humbling and a great honor to be recognized with this award and as an AMSA Fellow. Having the privilege, opportunity, and ability to serve the meat industry and give back to AMSA has been an honor of its own. I hope that those who follow continue the longstanding tradition of

service to AMSA and the meat industry and that my contributions will be as impactful and lasting as the previous recipients,” stated Dr. Scanga.

Jason K. Apple

Dr. Jason Apple, Chair and Professor in the Department of Animal Science and Veterinary Technology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, was a student-member of AMSA and has been a professional member of AMSA since 1997. His first interaction with AMSA was as a member of the 1986 Meat Judging Team, and he attended his first RMC in 1987 (40th RMC at the University of Minnesota). When Kansas State University hosted the 44th RMC in 1991, he and Dr. Thomas Powell put together the proceedings for one of the first two-day meat coaches’ clinics. Through research and education, Dr. Apple has impacted many lives and serves as an active advocate for meat science education and research. Dr. Apple has published 80 peer-reviewed journal articles, 168 abstracts, and four book chapters and amassed over $1.5 million in research funding.

“AMSA has given me so much over my career – fabulous mentors, engaging colleagues, and lifelong friends who give freely of themselves to support the advancement of meat science and industries. Alone, I have done a few things well, but together with my fellow AMSA friends, WE have done so much more, and I am excited about what WE will do in the future,” remarked, Dr. Jason Apple.

Robert J. Delmore

Dr. Robert Delmore, Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University (CSU), has been instrumental in moving meat science and food safety education forward. In addition to teaching courses in meat science, meat safety, and meat processing, Dr. Delmore oversaw the university processing facilities and was instrumental in designing and constructing a new Meat Processing Center at CSU. He and his wife, Dr. Lynn Graves Delmore, live in Wellington, CO, with their two daughters, Ainsley and Tessa.

“I am thankful for the many teachers, mentors, and colleagues during graduate school, industry, and academia that shaped my career and prepared me to teach meat science. One of the most rewarding parts of my career is the daily interaction with students finding their way into the meat industry,” stated Dr. Delmore.

Amy Down Steward

Amy Down Steward, Principal Scientist, Global Business Development for Tyson Foods Inc., has set an example of how to have a very successful career in quality assurance, product development, and relationship building with clients. She has won both company and industry awards, including the AMSA achievement award 13 years ago. As consumers we are fortunate to experience the efforts of her work every time we go through the fast-food window. Not only has she contributed to the innovation and safety of products, but she has helped the meat science industry by being a public voice to help others understand and feel better about their food choices – especially meat.

Amy commented, “I am extremely fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to be involved in the American Meat Science Association throughout my academic and professional careers. I am excited about the future of the AMSA and I am passionately dedicated to continuing to serve this organization.”

###

AMSA is an organization recognized for its unmatched competence and commitment to attracting and developing meat industry leaders and providing science-based meat research and information. For more information, please visit www.meatscience.org/rmc.