Dr. Nelson Cox Honored with the USPOULTRY Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award

USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation posthumously recognized Dr. Nelson Cox as the recipient of the annual Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award. Cox worked as a research microbiologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Research Services. The award is named in honor of Dr. Charles Beard, former director of the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory and former vice president of research at USPOULTRY.

The USPOULTRY Foundation Research Advisory Committee (FRAC) selected Cox for this award due to his exceptional research focused on improving food safety within the poultry industry. He was the principal investigator for one USPOULTRY-funded project, “Identifying Intestinal Microflora Associated with Feed Conversion Efficiency,” and co-investigator on two additional USPOULTRY projects, “Salmonella and Campylobacter Contamination of Turkeys, from Breeders to Processed Carcasses” and “Validation of In Vivo Selective Cultivation of Probiotic Communities via Serial Transplants of the Chicken Cecal Microbiome.”

“Dr. Cox was an outstanding nominee for this award, due to his groundbreaking research dedicated to tackling critical food safety challenges and developing effective solutions. His contributions have greatly enriched the poultry industry, driving numerous technological advancements that have enhanced food safety standards and practices,” noted Dr. Denise Heard, vice president of research programs, USPOULTRY.

Cox completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Bacteriology, his Master of Science degree in Food Science and his Ph.D. in Poultry Science at Louisiana State University. He conducted many research projects, held 10 patents, authored more than 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications, and gave hundreds of scientific talks, both nationally and internationally.

The goal of the Dr. Charles Beard Research Excellence Award is to recognize outstanding completed research projects, funded by USPOULTRY or the USPOULTRY Foundation, which have made a significant and positive impact on the poultry industry. Kenni Beam accepted the award on behalf of Dr. Cox and will be donating the $1,500 cash prize to the Nelson A. Cox Graduate Student Scholarship in Poultry Food Safety. The award was presented by Bill Griffith, vice chair for the USPOULTRY board of directors and long-standing FRAC member, during the USPOULTRY Chair’s Reception.

