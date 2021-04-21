Duravant to Acquire Foodmate, Provider of Poultry Processing Solutions

Downers Grove, IL – Duravant LLC (“Duravant”), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Foodmate, a leading manufacturer of poultry processing equipment dual-headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, and Numansdorp, the Netherlands. Foodmate’s automated secondary processing solutions for poultry are widely recognized as the gold standard in the industry.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this partnership,” said Mike Kachmer, President and CEO of Duravant. “Foodmate is the preferred provider of processing systems in the poultry processing industry globally. Combine that with their culture of laser-focused innovation and superior engineering expertise, Foodmate is a wonderful addition to the Duravant family.”

This partnership brings together two global engineered equipment leaders and extends Duravant’s ability to serve customers and partners in over 190 countries worldwide within the food processing sector.

“We’re excited to be a part of and collaborate with the Duravant family of world-class brands,” said Scott Hazenbroek, President of Foodmate US. “Duravant and Foodmate are clearly aligned with a shared culture and Duravant’s global footprint will assist us in continuing to deliver premium solutions, optimize yield, improve quality and reduce labor costs for our customers. Duravant’s lifecycle management via the company’s SupportPro services complements and enhances our existing field service offerings that will further increase customers’ productivity and efficiency goals.”

The Foodmate brand of processing machinery has been a competitive force in the full line processing of poultry for over 15 years. With a strategic global footprint featuring manufacturing and engineering hubs in Europe, demo and showroom facilities in the US and the Netherlands and sales and assembly in the US, Foodmate’s customers are further supported by a local presence in 55 countries. Foodmate’s deep engineering and development capabilities allow for the custom design of complete automated solutions from the weighing and grading of the poultry product, to the cutting and deboning process. Recognized for advanced technology around software for vision and grading capabilities using proprietary software, and R&D capabilities supported by deep application know-how, Foodmate continues to grow its global presence.

David Hazenbroek, President of Foodmate B.V. The Netherlands, said, “Foodmate has an installed base of over 900 units serving the largest poultry processing companies globally. By partnering with the Duravant companies, we look forward to continuously delivering on our customer-first approach to innovation and service excellence.”

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Foodmate

Foodmate is a leading poultry processing equipment manufacturer based in The Netherlands. Founded by industry experts in early 2006, the company quickly expanded its worldwide distribution into North and South America with the launch of Foodmate US in 2010. Foodmate Brasil was then launched in 2015, followed by the launch of Foodmate Poland in 2017 and the acquisition of Foodmate UK in 2019. Foodmate has become the committed and reliable partner of major poultry processing companies worldwide. In 2017, Inc. magazine has ranked Foodmate US, Inc. No.#13 in the manufacturing sector on its 36th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. For Foodmate US. visit www.foodmateus.com. For Foodmate B.V. visit www.foodmate.nl.