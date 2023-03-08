Eat Meati Begins Major Year of Expansion with Sprouts Farmers Market

BOULDER, Colo. – Meati Foods™, the producer of delicious, animal-free, whole-food protein made from mushroom root, today announced the expansion of its retail partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM), the first major step in a significant year of expansion that will make Meati nationally available. Eat Meati cutlets and steaks have begun their rollout to approximately 380 Sprouts stores across 23 states after exceptional reception during a mid-summer 2022 pilot in Colorado locations, as well as a national direct-to-doorstep events that consistently sold out in minutes.

“The high demand for Meati products at our early Sprouts locations in Colorado made it clear that people have been waiting for a differentiated, animal-free protein that tastes great while delivering an outstanding nutritional profile,” said Scott Tassani, president and COO of Meati Foods. “We look forward to continuing to demonstrate how well Meati complements a broad spectrum of preparations, within the weekly rotation for meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters alike.”

Eat Meati’s entire whole-cut product line will be available for purchase in two-unit packages in the frozen meat section at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations, including the Classic Cutlet, Crispy Cutlet, Classic Steak and Carne Asada Steak.

“At Sprouts, our focus has always been on bringing the latest and best in fresh, natural and organic food to our customers,” said Kristen Zoldan, Category Manager of Meat of Sprouts. “Meati products exemplify this mission, and we’re delighted to play a role in introducing the brand to the world.”

The Sprouts partnership follows on the heels of significant milestones for Meati, completing successful partner pilot programs in late-2022 including with sweetgreen (NYSE: SG), introducing its all-new Carne Asada Steak in November 2022, and beginning production at its new production facility dubbed the “Mega Ranch” – which will produce animal-free meat at a scale that will match and often exceed that of the United States’ largest individual animal-based ranches. In addition to availability in Sprouts, consumers will continue to have opportunities to purchase Meati online at Meati.com.

About Meati Foods and Eat Meati™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to unlock a more delicious, nutritious, equitable and sustainable food system for everyone. Eat Meati™, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root, a whole-food protein cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth’s ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati™ made its early retail debut in July 2022 after multiple months of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. A national omni-channel footprint is planned for late 2023. Meati’s textures and flavors have won the enthusiastic support of some of food’s biggest icons, including David Chang (chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media); John Foraker (Once Upon a Farm CEO and former Annie’s Organic CEO); Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman (co-founders of Sweetgreen); Sam Kass (former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition and partner at Acre Venture Partners).

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2022. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.