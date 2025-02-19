Egg Prices Are Skyrocketing — Why Isn’t the Cost of Chicken Rising, Too?

Eggs have been a hot and expensive commodity lately. Multiple major retailers have enacted an egg limit while Waffle House recently added a surcharge to every egg ordered.

You likely won’t, however, find a limit on how many packages of chicken breasts you can purchase at your local grocery store, or a surcharge on the Waffle House chicken dinner.

Why? It’s all about the type of chicken.

The chickens that produce eggs are not the same chickens that become wings, tenders, breasts, and drumsticks. The latter are known as broilers and are raised solely for meat production.

