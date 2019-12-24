Empirical to Expand to Garden City; 300 Jobs Expected

GARDEN CITY — A South Dakota-based beef production company will soon start building its new facility in Garden City, and will bring 300 jobs to the area.

Empirical announced Monday the company will being construction on the new ground beef facility in early 2020 with plans for the facility to be complete between 2022 and 2023.

According to a news release from Empirical, the facility will supplement the company’s existing production at its South Sioux City, Neb., location.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Garden City Telegram